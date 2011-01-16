Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar at the Chivas Studio ‘Fashion Broadway’

Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar

The traffic in Bombay just never seems to give me a break. The fashion Broadway show was scheduled to start at 8pm and I was still stuck in traffic at 8:05! All that worrying in the cab was futile though, turns out being fashionably late is the ‘in’ thing. I wasn’t late, in fact strangely I was too early. I guess if you are Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, time and tide wait for you. As I sipped my spiced apple Chivas drink waiting for the show to start, I couldn’t help but notice how badly people around me were dressed. Ladies, we own mirrors, please do a once over before you leave the house. Second, it’s Bombay; it never gets cold enough to wear boots! Also, on a side note, Hard Kaur needs to stay away from the hair spray, I doubt the people sitting behind her could see the show.

The show was a bit too dramatic for my liking, it started off with a video of the world coming to an end and then a strange contemporary dance. The saving grace I have to say were the voluminous anarkali outfits on stage. Have a look at the video for more of what went on last night!

Fashion Broadway at Chivas Studio

Fashion Broadway at The Chivas Studio Event

Hard Kaur

Deepti Bhatnagar