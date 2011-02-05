Screen Actors Guild Awards – Best and Worst Dressed List

SAG

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on the 30th of January and I missed it! I really need to pay more attention to what’s happening around me. The red carpet was a bit of a surprise to the say the least. Most of the actresses chose outfits from the spring runways. Maybe that’s why the clothes were just not red carpet worthy. With the best dressed looking so démodé you can imagine what the worst dressed looks like. I wonder, could the recession be the cause of these lack luster looks? Hope the stars go all out at the Oscars and live up to their high fashion expectations! With that said, here is the top 5 best and worst dressed list.

Best Dressed

1. Claire Danes







Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

I must say, Claire Danes is having a good streak on the red carpet these days. She looks elegant and fresh in This Luis Vuitton dress. Apparently it took a 100 hours to make the little flowers on this dress, (can you imagine how many hours it must take for our Indian wear?) I still feel her Calvin Klein Golden Globes dress tops this look though.

2. Mila Kunis







Mila Kunis

My, My! Mila Kunis what a huge surprise especially after her green Vera Wang debacle! This floral dress by Alexander Mcqueen is stunning on her. I love the big waves and shouldering eye make up (must search for a tutorial on that!) It’s a home run for Ms. Kunis, hope she can keep it up for the Oscars!

3. Tina Fay







Tina Fey

Tina Fey, funny girl no more, say hello to the very hot and sexy Ms Fey. She finally fell out of her black/blue gown phase, (Thank God) just look at how fabulous she looks in this Oscar de la Renta dress. The classic strapless dress is revamped not only with a great bright red, but also with subtle lace. Red on the red carpet, yeah I know, but all in all a great look.

4. Rosario Dawson







Rosario Dawson

Confused by this one? Okay I admit, the dress doesn’t scream red carpet, but let’s face it, it was a bad night for everybody. The more I looked at Rosario in this J.Mendel dress, the more it grew on me. I love the colour and the simplicity of the dress. Plus, the accessories are just right, the pop of green in the earrings and gold with the clutch and bracelet tie in the whole look. The makeup is great love that coral colour on brown skin (need to pick some up for myself!) A little disappointed with the shoes, but I’ll ignore it!

5. Robin Wright

Robin Wright

Now you think I’ve lost my mind! Hear me out, I have no clue who the designer is, but the dress fits her like a glove. Plus it shows off her best assets, her lean arms, décolletage and her amazingly long legs. I love that she hasn’t bothered to do too much with big jewelry or a fancy dress cause let’s face it she really doesn’t need it. Robin looks incredible; she has a quiet confidence, which I always say should never be under estimated. For a change in Hollywood, SHE is wearing the dress, the DRESS isn’t wearing her.

Worst Dressed

Now for the fun bit! The ‘What were they thinking’ list!

1. Jane Lynch







Jane lynch

Jane Lynch or rather the designer of the dress Ali Rahimi please tell me what happened. I don’t hate this colour on her, but the sheen on the material makes this dress look cheap. The untidy rushing and raw edge sticking out is bad (need I say more?) but what’s worse is the brooch that’s just stuck on there. Somebody please get this woman a stylist, or please FIRE her present one. I can’t bear to look at this anymore (sorry to put you through this). On the up side, neck up she looks very pretty!

2. Cara Buono







Cara Buono

How can J.Mendel get it so right with Rosario and so wrong with Cara Buono? I’m not fond of this colour, but apart from that, I just don’t get it. Oh now I know, I think they got tired of pleating and then just stopped? Or possibly they got a cut in salary and decided to do what they want. Whatever the reason, this dress should not have seen the light of day. Her hair and makeup don’t help either! Pff!

3. Jennifer Lawrence







Jennifer Lawrence

Are the designers playing with us, do they really want to be on both lists now? Oscar de la Renta you deserve to be on the best dressed list, but sorry I had to fine you on this one. Okay it’s not actually a bad looking dress; I just think the pink is way too loud for her and the red carpet. Also the stark black accessories (especially the belt) make the entire look too severe. She’s a young actress so just why is her hair-do trying to get her a face lift?

4. Winona Ryder







Winona Ryder

Oh were we invited to her wedding? Wait this is the SAG awards, so why the ugly Alberta Ferretti wedding dress? Looks like Alberta was playing with her bed sheets and decided to turn it into a dress. Again with the black accessories, is this a trend nobody is telling me about? So many questions and no one to answer! I have to add, doesn’t her crazy stare, scare you a little, because it does me!

5. Christina Hendricks







Christina Hendricks

There is no excuse for wearing a bathrobe to an awards show; they are given enough time to get dressed! Oh wait, that’s a L’Wren Scott dress you say? hmm. Shame really, Christina has a great figure, I’m sure Ms Scott could have picked out a better dress. Also black from head to toe is a bit much, especially the raccoon eyes!