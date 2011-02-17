Look, Somebody Sent Me More Bollywood Gossip!

So now and again I get a lot of “anonymous” tips on Bollywoods latest shenanigans, there’s no way for me to tell how much of this is true but this email was so “full on” I just had to share! Please note that MissMalini.com neither confirms nor denies any of the following rumors aka don’t shoot the messenger :)

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

“Dear MissMalini,

I tried many times to mail you in order to tell you all the gossips that I know. Unfortunately, I wasn’t courageous enough since I’m too afraid to loose my anonymity. But, all the gossips, all the secrets are made to be shared, so today I’ve taken the decision to share eveything that I know except those that are going to jeopardize my anonymity. Here is a list of all the secrets: (I’m not sure about everything but for all of them “there is no smoke without fire”)

– Katrina Kaif was dating Ranbir Kapoor. He broke up with her and now they are back together. They came to Hrithik Roshan’s birthday together (absolutely sure).

– Sonam Kapoor was dating Ranbir Kapoor. He left her for Deepika Padukone. Then, Deepika left him, he went back to Sonam. But Deepika got him back. That’s why Sonam and Deepika were not the best friends, but since that Sonam has found love in Punit Malhotra, she is in good terms with Deepika (absolutely sure).

– Riteish Deshmukh is dating Genelia D’Souza. They are trying hard to keep secret their relationship (sure, sure, sure).

– Deepika is dating Siddhart Mallya. (I knew it before the medias)

– Kareena Kapoor cheated on Shahid Kapoor by sleeping with Saif Ali Khan on the shoot of Tashan. (not verified)

– Love is in the air between Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. But she doesn’t want her family to be informed about this. (not that sure, one of Salman’s friend said it when he was drunk)

– Katrina Kaif moved from Salman’s apartment not in order to be closer to Ranbir only because she was fed up with Salman crazy home parties. (100% sure).

– Sushmita Sen loves flirting with young actors as Abhay Deol (witness).

– Kareena Kapoor is so rude with her staff (witness).

– Urmila Matondkar is rude with everyone (witness).

– Ness Wadia is going to get married, an arranged marriage (good source).

– John Abraham has met a new girl during a trip in London. He broke up with Bipasha Basu who was ready to get married. But, they are still talking to each other because of their businesses in common (good source).

Madhubala Gossips”

How about that?! Juicy but not 100% pure I’m sure Lol. If you can confirm or refute any of the above please feel free to leave a comment below xoxo