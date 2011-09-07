The 10 Ultimate Bollywood Wedding Dance Songs

Remember I told you about my undying love for wedding songs? And how the new song, Rab Rakha from Love Breakups Zindagi had me totally mesmerized? So when MissMalini asked me to blog about the wedding songs that we totally adore I was totally game. So if your best friend’s wedding is comin’ up we’ve got a list of some of the hottest ones Bollywood has conjured since over a decade ago!

Didi Tera Dewar Deewana and Joote Do Paise Lo – Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994)



Photo Credit : Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit In Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

These songs have a classic rhythm to them and have been like an anthem for weddings for the longest time!

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have some fab chemistry and the songs have such an innocent flirtatious vibe to them. (Remember when on-screen romance looked like that?)

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)



Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

No, wedding song list could ever be complete without this massively popular dance song which is so timeless and always fun to dance to.

And the Shahrukh Khan – Kajol chemistry makes it priceless! I still totally jump out my chair to shake a leg when this one plays.

Chal Pyaar Karegi – Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998)



Photo Credit : Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna In Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai

This is the second Salman Khan song on my list. But can you blame me? The man’s a phenomenal success and we love him!

I remember first watching this one when I was in school and I had like a major crush on Salman. I love how he woos Twinkle Khanna in the song and all the nakhras that she does! So filmi!

Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)



Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor and Kajol in Bole Chudiyan

Another K Jo song, this one has some heartwarming lyrics and can be a lot of fun to dance to with your friends and family.

Mahi Ve – Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)



Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta & Saif Ali Khan In Mahi Ve

This is actually the cutest song on my list cos you can never go wrong with the easy to follow and super fun dance steps!

Love Shah Rukh Khan’s infectious energy. And aren’t Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan so lovable as they do the whole wedding naach gaana routine in style? This one always reminds me of my sister’s wedding cos we must’ve danced to it like a million times in all the different wedding functions! Maybe you’ll have some of your own Mahi Ve memories after you decide to pick this one.

Gal Mithi Mithi Bol – Aisha (2010)



Photo Credit : Abhay Deol & Sonam Kapoor In Aisha

Wow, where do I begin about this one? It’s a tad unconventional but I heart Abhay Deol and the lovely Sonam Kapoor so it totally makes my list.

The dancing is spontaneous, eccentric and hilarious in parts. So, when you’re in the mood to go crazy with your friends, this is your song.

Ainvayi Ainvayi – Band Baaja Baarat (2010)



Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in Ainvayi Ainvayi

When it comes to wedding dance, who can forget Bollywood’s favorite wedding planners, Bittu and Shruti.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have made the Ainvayi Ainvayi move a classic and no wedding would be complete without a dance to this bindaas Band Baaja Baaraat track with some hilarious lyrics that will keep the guests entertained.

Laung Da Lashkara – Patiala House (2011)



Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in Laung Da Lashkara | bollykings.com

Some seriously groovy moves and the super Akshay Kumar – Anushka Sharma chemistry make this one of the most rocking wedding songs this year.

Psst! This is MissMalini’s favorite song to dance to at a wedding right now :)

This Patiala House track is always such a great song to celebrate love. The Punjabi wedding sure is Bollywood’s favorite way to say I do.

Sadi Galli – Tanu Weds Manu (2011)



Photo Credit : Madhavan and Kangna Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

Even with a rather unconventional pair like Kangna Ranaut and R.Madhavan, the song managed to win hearts. Also, I l love dancing to it cos the Punjabi touch makes the song sound so joyous and familiar, it just brings back fond memories!

Kangana’s got some real eccentric, fun dance moves that add so much spunk to the whole celebration. So perfect for when you want to be unpredictable!

Mauja Hi Mauja – Jab We Met (2007)



Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met

Probably the most popular song Mika ever sang or will, this one became like an instant chartbuster.

I think Shahid Kapoor’s a fab dancer and Kareena Kapoor and him had some mind-blowing chemistry that made it magical. You can dance the night away to this one cos it’s awfully perfect for the whole wedding dance routine.

Bonus Wedding Song Preview – Chamak Challo from Ra1

So, this one is probably the wedding song of the year with international artist Akon joining hands with Bollywood’s King Khan and the our hottest diva, Kareena Kapoor to produce a winner.

I know the Kareena and SRK moves in the song are already a rage with whatever little we’ve seen of it and I’m sure it will be a favorite at desi weddings across the globe real soon.

B-Town is obsessed with weddings and if I ever sit down to compile a list of all my favorites I am going to need like a ten part blog. Isn’t it always really exciting to relive some of these totally delightful songs that make us nostalgic about the most special day of our lives? So maybe you guys can tell me about the most fun songs you’ve ever danced to at a wedding. And at that next wedding, get your dancing shoes on and get ready for an epic time Bollywood style!