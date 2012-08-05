Bollywood Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

It’s Friendship’s Day! And what better way to celebrate this day than by a Two Minute Movie of one of the most iconic friendship films to come out of recent times? So here you go, on this Friendship’s Day – Dostana condensed into just a few comic strips, for your reading pleasure!

Let’s meet our characters…

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Sam and Kunal first run into each other over breakfast when they end up crashing at the same apartment. Later, they see each other again in a cab – both need to find places to live, and by chance are headed to see the same house.

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Since there’s a girls-only rule, Sam and Kunal face the possibility of not getting their dream house. However, once Sam comes up with an idea, they manage to cross that hurdle. Except…

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Neha, their new roommate, is a very attractive lady, making it hard for them to keep up the gay charade. And then, they keep sinking deeper…

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Once Sam’s mom heads back to London, things fall back into routine. The three get even closer to each other, and there buds a true dostana.

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Issues start cropping up once they both realize they’re in love with Neha. First, they become each other’s enemy – until they realize that Neha’s new boss, Abhimanyu, may be the real enemy here, since Neha seems to start falling for him. They decide they need to take things into their own hands.

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

It’s a double whammy for Neha – she learns that Sam and Kunal lied to her about being gay, and then Abhi tells her he can’t marry her because his son doesn’t approve. Upset, she returns home and orders both the boys to leave.

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Neha’s not in a very forgiving mood after learning that Sam and Kunal not only lied to her, but they actually sabotaged her relationship with Abhi. The two are willing to do anything to earn her forgiveness, which is when Abhi comes up with an idea.

Two Minute Movie: Dostana

Once they prove how much they love Neha by doing the one thing they wouldn’t have wanted to do, Neha becomes convinced and forgives them both. Aal iz well in Dostana land, but not in my land – because there’s still no sequel for this movie yet, and I’ve been waiting way too long for more Sam and Kunal adventures!

Here’s wishing you all a happy Friendship’s Day, and I hope you enjoyed this Two Minute Movie! :)

