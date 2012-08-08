Playlist: Best 90s Masala Songs!

Govinda

The 90s are by far my favourite Bollywood era – mostly because it’s the period I grew up in and started really discovering these films. I’ve got a lot of memories of 90s Bollywood, but the best would probably be those wacky, masala songs that would never leave the charts (or my head) back then. Since I needed a little pick me up today, I went back and hunted for some of those songs, and cracked up over how ridiculous the dancing and lyrics were. I’m sharing with you a playlist of my favourite; hope it perks up your day like it did mine!

1. Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha

Raste se ja raha tha,

Bhel puri kha raha tha,

Ladki ghuma raha tha.

Tujhko mirchi lagi to main kya karoon?

2. Ruk Ruk Ruk

Ab meri zidd hai banungi teri bride,

Warna tere saamne karungi suicide,

Kar de green tera red signal,

Love shove kar le tu baba no kal

3. Oonchi Hai Building

Oonchi hai building,

Lift teri band hai,

Kaise main aaun,

Dil razamaand hai.

4. Meri Pant Bhi Sexy

Meri pant bhi sexy, meri shirt bhi sexy,

Tere baal bhi sexy, teri chaal bhi sexy,

Yeh rumaal bhi sexy hai.

5. Tum Par Hum Hai Atke

Tum par hum hai atke yaara,

Dil bhi maare jatke,

Kyunki tum ho hatke.

6. Ole Ole

Jab bhi koi ladki dekhu,

Mera dil deewana bole,

Ole ole ole, ole ole ole.

7. Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kaala Kaala Chashma

Gore gore mukhde pe kala kala chasma

Tauba khuda khair kare khub hai karishma

8. Sheher Ki Ladki

Aankh ladake pootche hi how are you,

Haath milake pootche how do you do,

Style pe uski smile pe uski hai tabiyat bhadki,

Shehar ki ladki ha.. shehar ki ladki.

9. Hai Hai Mirchi

Hai hai mirchi,

Ooh ooh mirchi,

Uff uff mirchi,

Fuff fuff mirchi,

Hai hai mirchi.

10. Mere Pyar Ka Ras Zara Chakna

Mere pyar ka ras zara chakhna,

Hoye makhna hoye makhna,

Aise to chura ab ankh na,

Hoye makhna hoye makhna.