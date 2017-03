Krishna Abhishek in Mr. Money

So if you recall, Kashmira Shah once mentioned she was seeing Govinda‘s nephew on Bigg Boss? Well this is the guy! Krishna Abhishek at the music launch of Mr. Money (which is apparently a “family comedy”) so I guess this explains how she scored that item number. *lol*

PS. I wonder what Govinda Uncle has to say about that!

Kashmira Shah

still from Mr. Money

