Preview: Designer Neeta Lulla’s Bridal Collection

Neeta Lulla

Neeta Lulla is one of those versatile designers who has something for everyone from fusion, summery comfort, contemporary, zardosi, vintage to modern bridal wear. She is one of Bollywood’s most famous costume designers and even has her own school of fashion! She had recently launched a festive collection with simple silhouettes and appliqué work of kanjeevaram and kalamkari art work.

Neeta Lulla’s Bridal Collection

Neeta Lulla’s Bridal Collection

Sameera Reddy

We caught up with her for a sneak preview of her Bridal Collection and had a lovely walk-through at her flagship store in Santacruz West. Here’s what she has to say:

Neeta Lulla with Sameera Reddy

We also asked her about how brides have started opting for gowns for their wedding reception over traditional sarees and she said, “these days the look and feel of clothes is more comfortable, contemporary, chic, elegant and yet not cumbersome. So a lot of brides are opting for gowns which is probably because they look magnanimous and they are lighter in weight compared to lehengas. But that’s not the case really, you can be traditional and wear light weight clothes as well!”

Shveta Salve

Her latest bridal collection showcases an array of floor length anarkalis, gorgeous lehengas and traditional sarees perfect for the upcoming wedding season. The collection is a beautiful blend of heavily embellished wedding lehengas in shades of pink, orange, maroon and some embroidered silhouettes that can be worn for day time functions. Joining her at the store were Bollywood actresses, Sameera Reddy, Rhea Chakraborty and Shveta Salve.

Neeta Lulla with Shveta Salve

Neeta Lulla with Rhea Chakraborty

Neeta Lulla’s Bridal Collection

Neeta Lulla’s Bridal Collection

If you are a bride-to-be, I suggest you visit the store and go get that perfect outfit for your dream wedding!

More Photos: > Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview Neeta Lulla\'s Bridal Collection Preview

Pix: Yogen Shah for MissMalini