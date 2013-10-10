Preview: Rohit Bal Goes Pret for Biba

Ranjit Rodricks Oct . 10 . 2013
Rohit Bal with his models

At the mention of a prolific couturier like Rohit Bal, visions of romantic, flowy and elegant ensembles are easily evoked. So when we were invited to a preview of his new line for pret brand, Biba, our expectations of what he would show were pretty high.

Thankfully, we weren’t disappointed! Held at Li Bai at The Palladium Hotel in Mumbai, Rohit displayed almost twenty stunning ethnic ensembles from his first festive line for this brand.

We were happy to note that Bal had incorporated many of his signature design elements – lotus flowers, anarkali styles, vibrant jewel tones and intricate embroidery.

With prices ranging from Rs.8000/- to a little over Rs.20,000/-, the Biba by Rohit Bal line is infinitely more affordable than his own label.

See what he has in store for you:

Rohit Bal for Biba
Rohit Bal for Biba
Rohit Bal for Biba
Rohit Bal for Biba
Rohit Bal for Biba
Rohit Bal for Biba
Rohit Bal for Biba
Biba by Rohit Bal Rohit Bal
