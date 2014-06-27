Rihanna Finally Puts On Some Clothes!

Rihanna at the CFDA Awards (Pic | ImageCollect.com)

Remember when Rihanna went practically butt naked for the CFDA awards? It wasn’t just that, Rih Rih seems very comfortable with her nakedness clearly, the singer and Barbadian bombshell is known to favour see through tops, even bottoms and flaunt it for the cameras. She eventually got banned from Instagram for explicit content – we don’t think she gave a damn though because the pictures started showing up on Twitter instead. For the Arabic edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna shocked us for two reasons.

Harper’s Bazaar Arabia July/August 2014

1. She looked absolutely fierce! The dark locks, extreme wing-tipped eyes and her hand tattoo in full view, she looks exquisite while the cover is rightly titled ‘Rihanna of Arabia’.

2. She’s fully covered! Did you see that coming?

She’s wearing Cartier and Dolce and Gabbana on the cover. Take a look at the rest of the spread.

You can even watch the behind the scenes video here.

While this makes for a refreshing change, clothed or not, Rihanna manages to own every one of her looks. Don’t you agree? Tell us which one is your favourite from the spread in the comments below.

Pix: www.facebook.com/HarpersBazaarArabia