5 Latest Bollywood Romantic Songs We Are Currently Hooked On To!

Though the young guns of Hindi film industry seldom shy away from exploring various genres, romance will always remain the true essence of Bollywood movies. So I decided to be a li’l mushy and dish out a list of five very recent love songs that will make you go aww. Each of these soft numbers are bound to make a certain someone cross your mind. Check them out!

Sukoon Mila (Mary Kom)

The soothing song crooned by none other than the oh so melodious Arijit Singh is unarguably one of the most romantic songs of the year. Featuring Priyanka Chopra and her on-screen hubby played by newbie Darshan Kumar, the video also have a sweet and simple appeal to it. Going on a long drive with your date? Don’t forget to incorporate this song in your playlist!

Meherbaan (Bang Bang)

As if the presence of the achingly good-looking duo of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif wasn’t enough! This song takes beauty an altogether different level with its touching lyrics and picturesque backdrop of Greece. Just like the film’s director Siddharth Anand says, “There are love songs and then there is Meherbaan!” In fact, it seems even Duggu and Kat can’t stop humming this song ever since they’ve heard it. I am sure the same is going to happen to you once you give this song a listen!

Naina (Khoobsurat)

This track from the royal-misfit love story is bound to melt your heart! The husky voice of Sona Mahapatra, this number is quite enchanting. Playback Armaan Malik has also complemented her voice rather beautifully. Trust be on this, you’re going to be playing this one on loop after hearing it! We can’t wait to see the chemistry between Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in this one’s video!

Fanny Re (Finding Fanny)

The quirky and fun number is a far cry from the conventional love songs but it’s still rather sweet in its own individualistic way. The lyrics is quite interesting and despite being a song on unrequited love, this one somehow makes you smile! Isn’t it? Put on your dancing shoes and groove away to glory with your sweetheart to the tunes of Fanny Re!

Teri Adaaon Mein (3 AM)

The Ranvijay Singha-starrer might not have created much buzz around it. But this romantic song from the flick definitely deserves to be heard! It will make you feel lovestruck every single time you play it. Don’t trust me? Try for yourself!

Shayarana and Mannat from Daawat-e-Ishq, Khul Kabhi Toh from Haider and Tu Meri from Bang Bang are also a few latest romantic songs that I absolutely love. But the ones listed above definitely make for my current top 5.

Let me know which one’s your favourite latest Bollywood love song. Do drop a comment below!