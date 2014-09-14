5 Bollywood Actresses That Can Totally Pull Off Short Hair

Courtesy: Twitter.com

While the stereotypical Bollywood actress is thin, pretty and has luscious long hair; some of our B-Town ladies decided to experiment and chop off their lovely locks. This is not the easiest of tasks because in a profession like theirs, hair is very important because it can make or break their look. But on the other hand, short hair can make one look younger and has this smart, corporate look to it. So, here are five actresses that decided to take that risk and boy, did it pay off!

1. PRIYANKA CHOPRA







Priyanka Chopra







Barfi

Okay, is there any look this woman can’t pull off? We think not! She totally rocks the short hair. Remember when she even went bald for Mary Kom? Not one to shy away from taking risks. You go, PeeCee! How can we not talk about her look in Barfi! too? Little Miss Versatile!

2. BIPASHA BASU







Bipasha Basu in Amrapali at the 11th Annual Stardust Awards on January 26, 2013 (Photo courtesy | Yogen Shah)







Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu

Remember the smart, corporate look I was talking about? Well, how smart is she looking? Makes her look a lot younger too, don’t you think?

3. KANGANA RANAUT







Photo Courtesy: Gtsatic







Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor

Another actress that can pull off just about ANY look! We love the short haired Kangana. You?

4. PREITY ZINTA







Preity sports a short crop in Lakshya







Preity Zinta attends Cannes Soiree Chopard Photocall

This list would be incomplete without Preity Zinta‘s mention because this woman turned heads when she chopped off her locks for her role in Lakshya, which paid off. Honestly, I like her better with shorter hair.

5. KALKI KOECHLIN







Kalki Koechlin







Kalki Koechlin in Shaitan, the movie | Photo courtesy : bollywood life

Can I just take a minute here to blatantly admit that I have a girl crush on this lady? She’s undoubtedly one of the coolest chicks in Bollywood, and anything she does, I love. Okay, seriously, there isn’t much she needs to do to look stunning, but the short hair definitely adds to her look.

Special mention: Our very own MissMalini is totally rocking the short hair in this Faux Bob.







MissMalini’s BBlunt Makeover







MissMalini at BBLUNT

Like it? Here’s how you can do it yourself.

So, this was our list of women that we think can pull of the short hair look. Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.