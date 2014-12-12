Top 20 Bollywood Dance Songs From 2014!

UPDATE: Check out our 2015 list here!

Dance tracks 2014

The year is coming to a close, which means only one thing – let the parties begin! You either have a string of weddings (and, hence, Sangeet functions) coming up, or you’ve got some house parties planned for NYE (because, let’s be real, travelling on that day can be a pain in the ass). Either way, you’re going to need some dance tracks to get the party going, and we’ve got you covered with the top best Bollywood dance songs of 2014! We’ve seen some pretty good Bollywood tracks this year, but, of course, some are better than the others. So we’ve narrowed down our favourites for you – just put these onto your playlist and you’re completely sorted. Have fun! :)

Psst! Don’t miss our list for the top Bollywood dance tracks from 2013 either!

1) Sunny Sunny – Yaariyan

The lyrics make zero sense, but that’s not really something anyone cares about when drunk on the dance floor. The music is catchy, and everyone’s guaranteed to yell out “oh ho, oh ho” all together.

2) Drama Queen – Hasee Toh Phasee

This song is especially fun for Sangeet performances if you’ve got a group of girls but can’t round up any guys to dance with.

3) Tune Mari Entriyaan – Gunday

This song is the BEST. Shady songs for the win.

4) Desi Romance – Shaadi Ke Side Effects

A cute, breezy song that you can groove to even if you’re not an ace dancer.

5) London Thumakda – Queen

I have so much love for this song! Any excuse to whip out some thumkas on the dance floor.

6) Gujariya – Queen

Best for a girls’ night out.

7) Baby Doll – Ragini MMS 2

It isn’t a party if this one isn’t played.

8) Besharmi Ki Height – Main Tera Hero

A great song to bob your head along to, even if you’re not hitting the dance floor.

9) Palat – Main Tera Hero

The more ambitious amongst us will try to pull off some of Varun Dhawan‘s moves.

10) Whistle Baja – Heropanti

Just make sure you learn the hook step before you hit the dance floor because everyone’s gonna be doing it!

11) Aa Raat Bhar – Heropanti

This one’s even better if you’re dancing with your partner.

12) Saturday Saturday – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

You’re not allowed to have a party if you’ve not put this song on the playlist!

13) Jumme Ki Raat – Kick

The BEST. The best. Enough said.

14) Yaar Na Miley – Kick

According to Devanshi from Team MissMalini, if they DON’T play this song at a party, you go home and play it for yourself. It’s that important.

15) Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – Khoobsurat

Play this to get people onto the dance floor – and then once again later to keep everyone there after-hours!

16) Bang Bang – Bang Bang

We can’t get over how hot Hrithik Roshan is in this video.

17) Tu Meri – Bang Bang

Just try not to copy Hrithik’s moves because… that’s probably not gonna work out well.

18) Lovely – Happy New Year

Drunk? You wanna dance to this.

19) Manali Trance – The Shaukeens

Trippy.

20) G Phaad Ke – Happy Ending

It’s a Govinda song. Why would you NOT dance to it?

Missed any of your favourites? Tell us in the comments below. And in the meantime, make sure you check out last year’s list as well because those tracks are still awesome :)

UPDATE: Check out our 2015 list here!