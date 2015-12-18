The Real Story Behind The Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Break-Up Rumours

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

You’ve been hearing rumours doing the rounds about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s relationship being on rocky ground, but a source close to the couple has actually told us that there isn’t really an issue between the two. Despite the fact that things have been circulating about them for around two months now – also during Tamasha promotions – we’re told that this hasn’t affected Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship at all, since they don’t pay too much attention to stories written about them.

Adds the source,

While the rumours of their break-up may have worked for Tamasha’s publicity, it hasn’t damaged Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship. All is well between the two and they may even take off at the end of the year for a much-needed vacation.

Hmmm! Here’s hoping that all is indeed well between the two.