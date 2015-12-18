The Real Story Behind The Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Break-Up Rumours

Rashmi Daryanani Dec . 18 . 2015
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

You’ve been hearing rumours doing the rounds about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s relationship being on rocky ground, but a source close to the couple has actually told us that there isn’t really an issue between the two. Despite the fact that things have been circulating about them for around two months now – also during Tamasha promotions – we’re told that this hasn’t affected Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship at all, since they don’t pay too much attention to stories written about them.

Adds the source,

While the rumours of their break-up may have worked for Tamasha’s publicity, it hasn’t damaged Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship. All is well between the two and they may even take off at the end of the year for a much-needed vacation.

Hmmm! Here’s hoping that all is indeed well between the two.

0
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Feb . 8 . 2017This Bollywood Actress Is Making Her Comeback With Ranbir Kapoor!
Feb . 7 . 2017Photos: Ranbir Kapoor’s Weight Gain For Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic
Feb . 3 . 2017This Is What Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Have Been Bonding Over
Feb . 2 . 2017“It’s Not A Propaganda Film” – Ranbir Kapoor On The Sanjay Dutt Biopic
Jan . 23 . 2017Is This Superstar Replacing Amitabh Bachchan In The Next Season Of KBC?
Katrina Kaif
Feb . 13 . 2017Is Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabel All Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut?
Feb . 9 . 2017Did Katrina Kaif Ask Salman Khan To Launch Her Sisters?
Feb . 7 . 2017Here’s Why Katrina Kaif Is Looking Different In Her Recent Photos
Feb . 6 . 2017Video: Katrina Kaif Just Cut Anurag Basu’s Hair & His Reaction Was Priceless!
Feb . 1 . 2017Katrina Kaif Looked Like An Absolute Chiller At The Airport
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web