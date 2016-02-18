Amitabh Bachchan & Manish Arora Have Something In Common!

Photo Credit : Manish Arora Profile Picture – (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora)

Besides being legends in their own right, they are among the very few Indians to be conferred the Chevalier de la légion d’Honneur – France’s premier award to recognise eminent accomplishments of service to France. How amazing is that, right?!

In an intimate ceremony earlier this week, between family and friends, His Excellency, the Ambassador of France, Francois Richier presented this medallion of honour to Manish Arora in recognition of his critically acclaimed work and contribution to the world of fashion. The evening started with a personal note from Bandana Tewari (the Fashion Features Director of Vogue India) to Manish, which we loved! Full of fun anecdotes from Manish’s past, like her first interview with him (which was on a Kamikaze bike driving through the roads of Goa!), we learned a lot more about this boy from Malad.

Guests that evening included Subodh Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Sunil Sethi, Ambika Pillai, Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Nikasha Tawadey, Sunjay Guleria and Mohini Boparai, to name a few and many of whom were part of the video montage that followed. It was a beautiful tribute to the many big moments of Manish’s career, and included short snippets from his closest friends (and few celebrities too, like Sonam Kapoor), each one speaking about why they love this iconic ladies tailor.

Want to know more about Manish’s love story with Paris? Here are our favourite moments!

First Show At Paris Fashion Week In 2007

