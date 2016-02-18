Amitabh Bachchan & Manish Arora Have Something In Common!

Nicole Teresa Juneja Feb . 18 . 2016
Photo Credit : Manish Arora Profile Picture – (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora)

Besides being legends in their own right, they are among the very few Indians to be conferred the Chevalier de la légion d’Honneur – France’s premier award to recognise eminent accomplishments of service to France. How amazing is that, right?!

In an intimate ceremony earlier this week, between family and friends, His Excellency, the Ambassador of France, Francois Richier presented this medallion of honour to Manish Arora in recognition of his critically acclaimed work and contribution to the world of fashion. The evening started with a personal note from Bandana Tewari (the Fashion Features Director of Vogue India) to Manish, which we loved! Full of fun anecdotes from Manish’s past, like her first interview with him (which was on a Kamikaze bike driving through the roads of Goa!), we learned a lot more about this boy from Malad.

Guests that evening included Subodh Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Sunil Sethi, Ambika Pillai, Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Nikasha Tawadey, Sunjay Guleria and Mohini Boparai, to name a few and many of whom were part of the video montage that followed. It was a beautiful tribute to the many big moments of Manish’s career, and included short snippets from his closest friends (and few celebrities too, like Sonam Kapoor), each one speaking about why they love this iconic ladies tailor.

Want to know more about Manish’s love story with Paris? Here are our favourite moments!

First Show At Paris Fashion Week In 2007

Photo Credit : Manish Arora SS 2008 PFW (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Faceboook)

Life Is A Circus! His Spring Summer 2009 Showing At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – SS 2009 PFW (Image Courtesy: Vogue.co.uk)

Also Spotted On Katy Perry!

#manisharora #katyperry

A photo posted by manish arora (@manisharorafashion) on

 

And Lady Gaga On The March 2009 Cover Of Fabulous Magazine!

Photo Credit : Lady Gaga Fabulous Cover March 2009 (image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

In The Jungle! His Fall 2009-10 Showing At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – Fall 2009- 2010 PFW (Image Courtesy: Vogue.co.uk)

‘Manish Arora For Nespresso’ Show At Champs Elysees (Paris) in November 2010

Photo Credit : Manish Arora Nespresso Paris (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

Manish Arora Appointed As Creative Director Of Paco Rabanne in 2011

Photo Credit : Manish Arora Libération Feature – Appt Paco CD – Oct 2011

Collaboration With Hiroshi Nagai For The Fall 2011-12 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : MA – PFW Fall 2011 (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora-Facebook)

‘Manish Arora For Paco Rabanne’ Worn By Lady Gaga At The MTV Europe Music Awards 2011

Photo Credit : Lady Gaga (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

‘Manish Arora For Café de la Paix’ In Paris, Creating An Exclusive Line Of Pastry

Photo Credit : Manish Arora Café de la Paix, Paris – 16 Sept 2011 to 15 Jan 2012

Collaboration With Robert Altman For Spring Summer 2012 Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – PFW SS 2012 (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

Collaboration With Judith Supine For Fall 2012-13 Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – PFW Fall 2012 (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

Spring Summer 2013 Collection At Paris Fashion Week In The Pages Of L’Officiel, France

Photo Credit : L’Officiel Dec 2012 (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

Spring Summer 2014 Showing At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – SS 2014 PFW (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

First ‘Indian by Manish Arora’ Flagship Store Opened In Paris In 2014

#manisharora #manisharorafashion #manish_arora_paris #flagship #store #newarrivals

A photo posted by manish arora (@manisharorafashion) on

Spring Summer 2015 Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – SS 2015 (Image Courtesy: Manish Arora Facebook)

Winter Is Coming! His Fall 2015-16 Showing At Paris Fashion Week

#manisharora #manisharorafashion #winteriscoming #autumn #winter #pfw #ParisFashionWeek #houseofmalakai

A photo posted by manish arora (@manisharorafashion) on

Half Indian, Half Gypsy! His Spring Summer 2016 Showing At Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit : Manish Arora – SS 2016 (Image Courtesy: InDigital)

It’s no wonder that celebrities like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Sonam Kapoor, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and so many others love wearing his designs.

Seeing through his eyes… Life is beautiful, truly.

We wish him nothing but luck and love! x

0
TAGS
Ambika Pillai Amitabh Bachchan Bandana Tewari Café de la Paix Fashion Designer Fashion News Francois Richier Hiroshi Nagai JJ Valaya Judith Supine Katy Perry L'officiel Lady Gaga Manish Arora Miley Cyrus Mohini Boparai Nicki Minaj Nikasha Tawadey Paco Rabanne Rahul Mishra Rajesh Pratap Singh Rihanna Robert Altman Selena Gomez Sonam Kapoor Subodh Gupta Sunil Sethi Sunjay Guleria
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Dec . 16 . 2016Here’s A Hilarious Mistake In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham You Probably Didn’t Notice
Dec . 5 . 2016Amitabh Bachchan & Sweta Bachchan Make One Stylish Father-Daughter Duo
Nov . 30 . 2016Manish Malhotra Is Moving To London?
Nov . 23 . 2016A Head Full Of Dreams That Became Reality – 10 Amazing Things That Happened At The Global Citizen Festival, (AKA The Coldplay Concert)!
Nov . 21 . 2016PHOTOS: Aaradhya Bachchan’s Birthday Bash
Fashion Designer
Dec . 19 . 2016Can You Guess Google’s Top Searched Fashion Designer For 2016?
Dec . 2 . 20167 Things About Designer Manish Malhotra That Will Surprise You
Dec . 2 . 20165 Timeless, Traditional Lehengas For The Classic Bride
Nov . 30 . 2016Manish Malhotra Is Moving To London?
Nov . 23 . 20167 Designer Collaborations We Love
Fashion News
Apr . 27 . 2016THIS Indian-Born Designer Is Now A Knight In Italy!
Jan . 11 . 2016Deepika Padukone Rules The Roost On The Cover Of Filmfare!
Jan . 9 . 2016Beyoncé’s Stylist Is Helping You Up Your Selfie Game!
Nov . 21 . 2015Say Hello To Your New Favourite Accessory Label
Nov . 20 . 2015This Celebrity Hair Stylist Might Just Be The Most Influential One In The World!
Katy Perry
Nov . 20 . 2016Monochrome – The Trend Of The Week
Sep . 27 . 2016Katy Perry Got Naked To Get People To Vote!
Aug . 4 . 2016This Actor Got Completely Naked While Vacationing With His Girlfriend In Italy
Jul . 29 . 2016This Singer’s Outfit Is A Starry Eyed Surprise!
May . 31 . 2016This Celebrity’s Twitter Account Was Hacked And Rather Obscene Things Were Posted
Lady Gaga
Dec . 16 . 2016Wear All White To Your Next Winter Party Like These Celebrities
Dec . 8 . 2016Perfect Pantsuits And Gorgeous Gowns At The Fashion Awards London 2016
Dec . 2 . 2016If You’re Buying A Coat, Make It The BFC
Nov . 21 . 2016Our Top 10 Fashion Looks From The AMAs Red Carpet
Jul . 29 . 2016Meet The Makeup Artist Who Will Take Over LFW This Season!
Manish Arora
Dec . 17 . 20167 Things I Loved From Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2016 In Mumbai
Dec . 12 . 2016Duo Manish Arora & Kangana Ranaut Are Unstoppable
Apr . 6 . 2016The #ManishAroraXKoovs Party Was As Wild As The Collection Itself!
Mar . 4 . 2016Manish Arora Breaks Paris Fashion Week With His Fantastical Show!
Nov . 17 . 2015The Fashion Photographer’s Guide To The Perfect Instagram Shot
Sonam Kapoor
Dec . 22 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Message For Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Too Cute To Be Missed
Dec . 21 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Airport Style Is Comfy & Chic
Dec . 20 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Fairytale Outfit Will Take Your Breath Away
Dec . 19 . 2016Adorbs! Sonam Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shot This Video Of Her Dancing With A Friend
Dec . 19 . 2016“He Just Held My Breasts” – Sonam Kapoor Recounts The Time She Was Molested
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web