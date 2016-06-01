Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant?

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor in Swapnil Shinde & Saif Ali Khan (Instagram)

Rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan expecting a baby have been doing the rounds since a while now, but this time, it seems there’s some merit to it. Kareena is apparently in the second trimester of her pregnancy and the couple are trying to keep the news under wraps. According to Spoteboye.com, it looks like their London vacation was for Kareena to rest before her reported pregnancy progresses. A source close to the website has confirmed the same. The website also contacted Saif and Soha Ali Khan for a comment but till the time the news went online, neither of them had reverted. If the news is true then congratulations Kareena and Saif! Such beautiful babies you two will make!