Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally Addresses The News Of Her Pregnancy!

Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned from a long holiday in London, the news of her pregnancy has spread like wildfire. In fact, when her father Randhir Kapoor was asked about it, he joked saying that it was “high time” she had a baby.

However, she has finally spoken about it and said:

God willing hopefully. I am a woman. But right now there is nothing to say about it.

She laughed and added:

The fact that you all are talking about it is making me super excited. I have five hidden children in London!

Oh, this woman! <3