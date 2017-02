Kareena Kapoor Khan (Source: Instagram)

This is actually some awesome news. So as we know Kareena Kapoor is pregnant and her baby is due in December. She is going to be in the much anticipated Veere De Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and guess what? The makers are going to incorporate Bebo’s pregnancy in the movie! That’s cool, right? Apparently Bebo’s character will get pregnant in the movie too so that she can flaunt her baby bump in style.

We love!