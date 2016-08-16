Inside Photos Of Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna’s Spectacular Mumbai Mansion

Popular interior magazine Casa Vogue recently featured a bunch of inside pictures of Hrithik Roshan‘s stunning seaside abode. And now, they’ve dished out some photos of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna‘s gorgeous home. Considering Twinkle has a passion for designing interiors, it’s obvious that she’s done up her home rather aesthetically. Here’s a glimpse of their wondrous Mumbai mansion.

Source: Philip Sinden for Casa Vogue

Source: Philip Sinden for Casa Vogue

Source: Philip Sinden for Casa Vogue

Source: Philip Sinden for Casa Vogue

Source: Philip Sinden for Casa Vogue

WOW! You can check out many more inside photos of Kumar’s residence along with details on Casa Vogue here.