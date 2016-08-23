This Bollywood Leading Lady Is One Of The Highest Paid Actresses In The World!

Deepika Padukone

Forbes’ list of the highest paid female actors is now out, and the person to top the list is Jennifer Lawrence for the second year in a row, with an estimated value of $46,000,000. But what’s most interesting is that one Indian leading lady made it to the top ten list, and that’s none other than Deepika Padukone – she came in at number ten with an estimated value of $10,000,000.

Others on the list include Melissa McCarthy, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Mila Kunis.

Last year, for the Forbes list of highest paid Indian actors, Deepika was the only woman to make it in the top 10. Quite an incredible feat both times around – more power to you, Deepika!