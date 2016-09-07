Karan Johar Responds To Rumours Of Fawad Khan Being The First Guest On Koffee With Karan Season 5

Shreemi Verma Sep . 7 . 2016
Photo Credit : Koffee With Karan

Earlier in the day, there were reports of Fawad Khan being the first guest on Koffee With Karan‘s upcoming season with either Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt as his partner. But it looks like this news is unconfirmed as Star World put up a tweet asking us to not believe the rumours as of now. The host of the show, Karan Johar also asked us all to wait for the formal announcements on the opening episode and the following line-up.

Photo Credit : Source: Twitter @karanjohar

The wait is killing us!

Photo Credit : Karan Johar
0
TAGS
Fawad Khan Karan Johar Koffee with Karan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Fawad Khan
Dec . 15 . 2016Video: Here Are Some Deleted Scenes From ADHM Featuring Fawad Khan
Nov . 29 . 2016#HappyBirthdayFawadKhan: His Most Stylish Moments
Nov . 8 . 2016“They Just Pick You Up From There And Throw You” – Fawad Khan
Nov . 5 . 2016Fawad Khan And Wife Announce Their Baby Girl’s Name In Style
Oct . 18 . 2016Karan Johar Finally Breaks His Silence On The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Controversy
Karan Johar
Dec . 21 . 2016Awww! Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra Finally Hug It Out
Dec . 15 . 2016Video: Here Are Some Deleted Scenes From ADHM Featuring Fawad Khan
Dec . 14 . 2016The A To Z Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham AKA 26 Reasons K3G Is GOLD!
Dec . 14 . 2016This Is How Twitter Reacted To #15YearsOfK3G
Dec . 14 . 2016Woah! Did You Spot This Popular TV Actor In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?
Koffee with Karan
Dec . 20 . 2016Here’s The Most Important Thing You Need To Know About Shahid & Mira’s Koffee With Karan Episode!
Dec . 19 . 2016Umm… Aamir Khan Thinks He’d Make For A Good Sex Therapist!
Dec . 19 . 2016Katrina Kaif Had An Interesting Thing To Say About Salman Khan On Koffee With Karan
Dec . 19 . 2016Here’s Why This Top Bollywood Actress Had To Cancel Her Appearance On Koffee With Karan
Dec . 16 . 2016This Is Who Tiger Shroff Will Appear With On Koffee With Karan
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web