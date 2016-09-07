Karan Johar Responds To Rumours Of Fawad Khan Being The First Guest On Koffee With Karan Season 5

Photo Credit : Koffee With Karan

Earlier in the day, there were reports of Fawad Khan being the first guest on Koffee With Karan‘s upcoming season with either Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt as his partner. But it looks like this news is unconfirmed as Star World put up a tweet asking us to not believe the rumours as of now. The host of the show, Karan Johar also asked us all to wait for the formal announcements on the opening episode and the following line-up.

