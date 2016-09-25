Kareena Kapoor Reveals What Saif Ali Khan Wants To Name Their Baby

Sukriti Gumber Sep . 25 . 2016
Kareena and Saif | Source: Instagram |

If it not clear by now, we are really excited for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan‘s baby. Bebo is slaying with her maternity style and we just cannot get enough of that pregnancy glow. And we are not the only ones obsessing over pregnant Bebo. Why, you ask?

Well, in a recent promo released by Vogue BFFs, where Kareena will be a guest with best friend and designer Manish Malhotra next week, she was asked about Saif’s reaction when she broke the news of her pregnancy. This is what she said:

(Saif said) I love you more pregnant. I think you should just continuously being pregnant.

Likewise, Kareena. Not just that, Saif finds the term Saifeena really funny. She said:

Saif finds it really funny. He says we’ll name our child Saifeena.

We also love you both, Saifeena! Cannot stop aww-ing now.

0
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Feb . 7 . 2017Kareena Kapoor’s Statements About Post-Pregnancy Weight Are Applause-Worthy
Feb . 6 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: 10 Best Collections From Lakme Fashion Week
Feb . 6 . 2017“My Son Is The Most Gorgeous Man” – Kareena Kapoor Tells Priyanka Chopra
Feb . 6 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Finally Breaks Her Silence On The Controversy Surrounding Taimur Ali Khan’s Name
Feb . 6 . 2017Photos: 46 Days After Giving Birth, Kareena Kapoor Is Back On The Ramp
Saif Ali Khan
Feb . 3 . 2017This Is What Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Have Been Bonding Over
Feb . 1 . 2017Rumour Has It: Here’s Who Kangana Ranaut Is Appearing With On Koffee With Karan 5
Jan . 31 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Is Addicted To This Designer Wear
Jan . 30 . 2017You Have To Check Out This Announcement Box Made For Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi
Jan . 30 . 2017Photo: Ranveer Singh & Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Sara Look Crackling Together
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web