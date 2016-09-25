Kareena Kapoor Reveals What Saif Ali Khan Wants To Name Their Baby

Kareena and Saif | Source: Instagram |

If it not clear by now, we are really excited for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan‘s baby. Bebo is slaying with her maternity style and we just cannot get enough of that pregnancy glow. And we are not the only ones obsessing over pregnant Bebo. Why, you ask?

Well, in a recent promo released by Vogue BFFs, where Kareena will be a guest with best friend and designer Manish Malhotra next week, she was asked about Saif’s reaction when she broke the news of her pregnancy. This is what she said:

(Saif said) I love you more pregnant. I think you should just continuously being pregnant.

Likewise, Kareena. Not just that, Saif finds the term Saifeena really funny. She said:

Saif finds it really funny. He says we’ll name our child Saifeena.

We also love you both, Saifeena! Cannot stop aww-ing now.