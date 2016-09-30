Bollywood Celebs Tweet In Support Of The Indian Army

Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar

Yesterday, in a befitting response to Pakistan, the Indian army conducted surgical strikes along the Line Of Control. TV and Bollywood actors have lauded this step by the Indian army, and went on to say that it was ‘about time’. Most of Bollywood and TV actors were enraged after the Uri Attacks that resulted in the loss of 18 jawans. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to condemn the attack. Now, after the Indian army carried out a surgical strike, celebrities again expressed their pride via a series of tweets.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Thnx Indian army for the action against terrorism.V should all pray for safety & well being of our Indian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/7gltoNP937 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 29, 2016

Proud of the Indian Army for successfully carrying out the anti-terrorism operation.Glad the Government took this bold step,was about time! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2016

Salute to the Indian army,we once again stand united for war against terror #ProudIndian — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) September 29, 2016

Proud of our army they are the pride of our nation #IndianArmy https://t.co/4oBCOnEktb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 29, 2016

Congratulations to the indian government and proud of our army for taking the fight to the terrorist #CountryFirst #JaiHind. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 29, 2016

Proud of our Indian Army & many Congratulations to our Indian Government for their effective steps against terrorism. #IndiaFirst #JaiHind — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 29, 2016

Indian army.. ! Jai Hind ???????? @PMOIndia — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) September 30, 2016

T 2394 – "Don't mess with the Indian Army" !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2016

"Last straw that broke the camel's back…..Now, as you sow, so shall you reap". You asked for it! Proud to be an Indian ???? Jai Hind ???????? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 30, 2016

In a press conference to promote their upcoming film, Force 2, Sonakshi Sinha and John Abraham voiced their opinion about the act against Pakistan.

John said:

We are proud, we should have done this earlier. I am talking about LoC. It’s high time we respond to terrorism. As a country, we are very tolerant and I think we should put our foot down and show what India can do.

Sonakshi shared the same opinion: