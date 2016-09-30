Bollywood Celebs Tweet In Support Of The Indian Army

Yesterday, in a befitting response to Pakistan, the Indian army conducted surgical strikes along the Line Of Control. TV and Bollywood actors have lauded this step by the Indian army, and went on to say that it was ‘about time’. Most of Bollywood and TV actors were enraged after the Uri Attacks that resulted in the loss of 18 jawans. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to condemn the attack. Now, after the Indian army carried out a surgical strike, celebrities again expressed their pride via a series of tweets.
Here’s what they tweeted:
In a press conference to promote their upcoming film, Force 2, Sonakshi Sinha and John Abraham voiced their opinion about the act against Pakistan.
John said:
We are proud, we should have done this earlier. I am talking about LoC. It’s high time we respond to terrorism. As a country, we are very tolerant and I think we should put our foot down and show what India can do.
Sonakshi shared the same opinion:
Thank you that they took this big step. Like John said, it is need of the hour. I am happy it is happening. We are all citizens of our country.