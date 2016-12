The queen of the world Priyanka Chopra was a guest at Chelsea Handler‘s talk show and was a total star! She spoke at length about her show, Baywatch and the Oscars. While dispelling a lot of myths about India, Priyanka revealed she barely knew anyone at the Academy Awards and when asked why, she asked would the Americans know who Amitabh Bachchan is? Fair enough! Check it out –

She’s amazing!