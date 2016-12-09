Arjun Kapoor Had The Sweetest Message For His ‘Baba’ Ranveer Singh!

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Befikre has hit the theaters today and wishes are pouring in for Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor from all quarters of the industry. But personally, our favourite is the one Arjun Kapoor tweeted to his ‘baba’ Ranveer. It’s really sweet you guys, check it out!

Baba, what a special day…ur now an Aditya Chopra Hero !!! Be befikre be happy be urself @RanveerOfficial u worked hard for days like today — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 9, 2016



Do a movie again soon, you two.