Arjun Kapoor Had The Sweetest Message For His ‘Baba’ Ranveer Singh!

Shreemi Verma Dec . 9 . 2016
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Befikre has hit the theaters today and wishes are pouring in for Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor from all quarters of the industry. But personally, our favourite is the one Arjun Kapoor tweeted to his ‘baba’ Ranveer. It’s really sweet you guys, check it out!


Do a movie again soon, you two.

