The Aashiqui 2 jodi is back! Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are going ot rocking it out in Ok Jaanu – which is a Bollywood adaptation of Mani Ratnam‘s hugely popular Tamil film, Ok Kanmani, that had Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in lead roles.

Ok Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam.

Check out the film’s first poster:

