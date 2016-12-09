This Is Where Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are Going For Their Honeymoon

Photo Credit : Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi (Source: The Wedding Story)

Television’s most loved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot earlier this year, and as is evident by their pictures on social media, the two are irrevocably in love with each other. Unfortunately, the duo haven’t been able to go on their honeymoon yet due to prior work commitments but looks like that’s about to change.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, this is what Divyanka had to say:

The honeymoon has been on our minds since a very long time. But we weren’t able to manage time considering the respective shoots. But now we are looking forward to our honeymoon. Jahan ka visa mil jaye, bass we are going there immediately. Yes, one thing I know for sure is that the honeymoon is going to be abroad

How sweet! Finally. We couldn’t be happier for them… and need I say, we’re absolutely looking forward to the pictures. :)