OMG, No! Is Another Celebrity Couple Breaking Up In 2016?

Divya Rao Dec . 9 . 2016

Amal and George Clooney are one of the world’s most popular and powerful couples, and make for the most perfect love story. So, you can imagine the near fatal heart attack I had when I heard the two were headed for splitsville and are all ready to file for a divorce, which incidentally is going to cost them a mammoth $300 million!!

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Amal reportedly wanted to start a family but Clooney was against the idea of this as he has never wanted kids. Also, Amal was keen on them moving to their English dream home but Clooney preferred to stay in Los Angeles. This reportedly irked Amal to no end and caused irreconcilable differences between the two.

Thankfully for us mere mortals, those close to the couple have come out and confirmed that while the couple has been going through some differences, they’re still very much together! *does the happy dance*

I mean, if THEY can’t survive and make it through, can any us really?

