Photo Credit : Bigg Boss 10 (Source: Twitter)

Bani J is one of the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss 10 house and now since it’s ‘that time of the year again’ where Bigg Boss gets the inmates’ loved ones in the house to surprise them. Bani J’s BFF and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan will be entering the house to bring a smile to Bani’s face.

Photo Credit : Bani J, Gauahar Khan

Can’t wait!