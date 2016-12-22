Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa’s Boyfriend Is Entering The House

Priyam Saha Dec . 22 . 2016
Photo Credit : Vikrant, Manu, Monalisa

It’s getting stranger and stranger in the Bigg Boss 10 house. After a rather dramatic week, Bigg Boss is all set to get the housemates’ friends and family into the house. You know how in every season Bigg Boss gets a loved one into the house to surprise the inmates – yep, it’s that time of the year again.

For Monalisa, her much talked about boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is gracing the house and reportedly, it’s going to be a super dramatic episode because Manu and Vikrant had a major showdown in the house.

Are you looking forward to this?

7
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10 Manu Monalisa Vikrant
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Dec . 22 . 2016VIDEO: Big Fight Between Manu Punjabi & Monalisa’s Boyfriend Vikrant
Dec . 22 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra’s Girlfriend Kanchi Singh Lashes Out At Swami Ji
Dec . 22 . 2016Disgusting! Om Swami Pulled Up Lopamudra Raut’s Dress!
Dec . 20 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Jason Shah Has To Say About His Exit From The Show
Dec . 20 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Will Manu Punjabi Exit The House?
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web