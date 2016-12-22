Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra’s Girlfriend Kanchi Singh Lashes Out At Swami Ji

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 22 . 2016
Photo Credit : Rohan Mehra (Source: Twitter)

Post the ugly turn of events that made the Bigg Boss house a battleground, Swami ji further made the atmosphere worse. During the luxury budget task, Swami ji cornered Rohan & provoked him to the extent that the makers had to intervene.

Photo Credit : Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh

Rohan’s girlfriend, Kanchi Singh is seemingly upset with Om Swami as she feels he has brought out the worst in Rohan. She said:

The luxury budget task of exchanging love letters ideally could have been really interesting hadn’t it been for Swami Om & Priyanka’s antics ruining the task with Bigg Boss stalling it. I can’t believe Swami almost the broke the bathroom door while Rohan was inside. I’ve never seen Rohan this angry before. That man must have some skills to get to make a rather calm & composed person so furious.

Photo Credit : Om Swami

She also added:

This must stop before Rohan loses his sanity. He’s playing the game really well & fans are out there giving him full support. He takes a stand & has never used foul language. Rohan’s outburst was just a reaction to an action. We’re all proud of him if that’s what it takes to deal with an insane person.

Earlier when Hina Khan, Rohan’s on screen mother in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came on the show as a panelist, she also had similar thoughts about Rohan being a gentleman & always remaining calm even during the most stressful situations.

Your thoughts?

