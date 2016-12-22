Bipasha Basu Opens Up About Her Plans Of Starting A Family

Photo Credit : Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu

Babies, babies, babies… they’re everywhere! The latest and most royal of them all is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little Taimur, who has been taking the internet by storm. Kareena has totally rocked her pregnancy and set a great example for women in India.

One couple who constantly keep getting asked when they’re going to start a family is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The two got married earlier this year and often share cute pictures of their holidays on their social media. At a recent event, Bipasha was asked what her family plans were. To which she said:

Of course, Bebo waited five years after marriage to embrace motherhood. I plan to wait two years. Karan and I love babies, but we still need to travel freely, enjoy our alone time together. and plan the arrival of our baby carefully.

When asked if she’ll still work after her baby, she replied:

I will work till the last day of my life. Kareena made a beautiful statement for all mothers to be and I love that..

Props to Bipasha for always being so honest!