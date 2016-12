First Photos: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Bring Baby Taimur Home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor brought their baby son, Taimur Ali Khan, home today. The parents stopped for a quick photo op, and posed for the photographers waiting outside their house – which we bet made their day!

Take a look at the photos below. You can see Taimur, and he’s such a cutie!

Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Just look at that cutie! Aww!

