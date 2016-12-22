Revealed: Jacqueline Fernandez Epic Christmas Plans

Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a very busy year this year. She shot for her films, adverts and also Jhalak… but what’s cute is that she still found the time to send out christmas hampers to her closest friends. This is reportedly something Jacquie does every year and fills the hampers with traditional christmas goodies. I also want one!

This year, christmas is going to be a family affair for the actress. She’s headed to Colombo on Friday for a massive reunion with her immediate and extended family, and they’re also going to ring in the new year together.

Merry Christmas, you guys!