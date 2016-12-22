Revealed: Jacqueline Fernandez Epic Christmas Plans

Divya Rao Dec . 22 . 2016
Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a very busy year this year. She shot for her films, adverts and also Jhalak… but what’s cute is that she still found the time to send out christmas hampers to her closest friends. This is reportedly something Jacquie does every year and fills the hampers with traditional christmas goodies. I also want one!

This year, christmas is going to be a family affair for the actress. She’s headed to Colombo on Friday for a massive reunion with her immediate and extended family, and they’re also going to ring in the new year together.

Merry Christmas, you guys!

3
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez
Dec . 20 . 2016We Can’t Stop Staring At Jacqueline Fernandez’s Glitter Eyelashes
Dec . 9 . 20165 Reasons Why You Should Tune Into #BeautyBeyondBoundaries This Sunday
Nov . 25 . 201610 Ways To Make A Ponytail More Exciting
Nov . 24 . 2016Woohoo! Look Who Is Coming Next On Koffee With Karan!
Nov . 23 . 2016Jacqueline Fernandez Will Win You Over In This Sexy Dress
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web