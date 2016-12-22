Janelle Monae’s Style Is All About That Monochrome

GOTTA KEEP MY EYES ON EM. A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:43am PST

Pop-star Janelle Monae has transcended the various mediums that the entertainment industry exists in. She burst onto the music scene in 2010 with her hit “Tightrope” and then burst back when she collaborated with the pop band Fun. on their chart topping single “We Are Young” in 2012 (bet you remember singing slong to this tune). Since then she’s released 2 hit albums under her own record label Wondaland Arts Society and been a major supporter and feature of FLOTUS Michelle Obama‘s third world education “Let Girls Learn” program. She’s now starring in not one, but two, critically acclaimed films – Hidden Figures and Moonlight – and has been riding the promo trail in some fine and fabulous black and white looks.

Here are some of our favourite Monae moments:

Siblings in monochrome. #goals.

LOST BDAY TWINNING FILES W/ MY BROTHER @chucklightning STILL GIVING THANKS A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:00am PST

In all her checkerboard glory in this floor length gown by Nicci Hou.

LAST NIGHT I WORE ONE OF MY FAV YOUNG UP AND COMING DESIGNERS THAT I HAVE BEEN A FAN OF FOR YEARS MS. @niccihoucollection! I SAVED THIS DRESS FOR MONTHS. I AM SO HAPPY TO SUPPORT ANOTHER YOUNG WOMAN OF COLOR AND HER ART. THANK YOU NICCI. #CRITICSCHOICE A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:47am PST

Bundled up in this houndstooth jacket by Dolce & Gabbana.

LAST NIGHT @ THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY & CULTURE FOR OUR #HIDDENFIGURES SCREENING. ???? A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:30pm PST

Perfect and powerful in all white.

A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 12, 2016 at 4:33pm PST

Stripes on stripe in this Marc Jacobs emsemble.

All about #hiddenfigures???? !! Premieres in select theaters on Christmas Day and all around the world Jan 6th! Their stories will be hidden no more . #maryjackson #dorothyvaughn #katharinejohnson A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

When she dazzled us with her first red-carpet gown moment.

tribe "freedom over fear". #hiddenfigures #moonlight #governorawards A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Nov 13, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

In this silver space suit inspired two piece by Prabal Gurung.

SAVED THIS SUIT FOR 6MONTHS FOR THIS SPECIAL NIGHT. MY NASA SUIT. THANK YOU @Prabalgurung FOR YOUR PATIENCE. I WILL NEVER FORGET LAST NIGHT. ##HIDDENFIGURES #NYPREMIERE A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Dec 11, 2016 at 10:46am PST

When she channeled some french girl minimal style.

New York film fest. Moonlight premiere. In theaters Oct 21st . mark your calendars. So important to see. #LGBTQ #Black #Boys A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

When she made us wanna ruffle our tail feathers.

Thank you #filmindependent for being huge supporters of #moonlight. Go see it LA oct 21st!! #Lgbtq #Black A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Oct 14, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT

When she hypnotised us in head to toe checks.

@stylememaeve @jessicapsmalls obrigata sis'! #Soultrain #Beyonce A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Sep 6, 2016 at 10:20pm PDT

We’re big fans of this ex-CoverGirl spokeswoman and one of InStyle Magazine’s “Style 100”, not only because of her fierce style but also because catches every beat to speak up and stand up for equal rights for women and for the African American community. We loved her in her androgynous, monochrome get up which, over the years has evolved into one that is quirky, womanly and totally glamourous. It’s still all monochrome but she switches it up now and then with colourful accessories and makeup.

