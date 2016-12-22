Janelle Monae’s Style Is All About That Monochrome

Pop-star Janelle Monae has transcended the various mediums that the entertainment industry exists in. She burst onto the music scene in 2010 with her hit “Tightrope” and then burst back when she collaborated with the pop band Fun. on their chart topping single “We Are Young” in 2012 (bet you remember singing slong to this tune). Since then she’s released 2 hit albums under her own record label Wondaland Arts Society and been a major supporter and feature of FLOTUS Michelle Obama‘s third world education “Let Girls Learn” program. She’s now starring in not one, but two, critically acclaimed films – Hidden Figures and Moonlight – and has been riding the promo trail in some fine and fabulous black and white looks.
Here are some of our favourite Monae moments:
Siblings in monochrome. #goals.
In all her checkerboard glory in this floor length gown by Nicci Hou.
Bundled up in this houndstooth jacket by Dolce & Gabbana.
Perfect and powerful in all white.
Stripes on stripe in this Marc Jacobs emsemble.
When she dazzled us with her first red-carpet gown moment.
In this silver space suit inspired two piece by Prabal Gurung.
When she channeled some french girl minimal style.
When she made us wanna ruffle our tail feathers.
When she hypnotised us in head to toe checks.
We’re big fans of this ex-CoverGirl spokeswoman and one of InStyle Magazine’s “Style 100”, not only because of her fierce style but also because catches every beat to speak up and stand up for equal rights for women and for the African American community. We loved her in her androgynous, monochrome get up which, over the years has evolved into one that is quirky, womanly and totally glamourous. It’s still all monochrome but she switches it up now and then with colourful accessories and makeup.
