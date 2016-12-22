Ranveer Singh Reacts To The Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos

Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor share a fine camarederie with each other, as we all saw on their episode of Koffee With Karan 5. The two were all praises for each other’s body of work and honestly, it was heart-warming to see them bond so well. And not to forget, how confidently they addressed the elephant in the room (you know who!).

Recently, the trailer of Ranbir’s much awaited film, Jagga Jasoos, starring Katrina Kaif released, and Ranveer was definitely not the one to hold back on words to appreciate it. The actor came out in full support and tweeted:

Extraordinary! never seen anything quite like it in Hindi cinema! Falling short of superlatives to describe it! Congrats to Team Jagga! ???????????? https://t.co/iUYQ9ofydo — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 20, 2016

Wow! Now that’s something we love- filmy bonding!