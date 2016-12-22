Ranveer Singh Reacts To The Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 22 . 2016
Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor share a fine camarederie with each other, as we all saw on their episode of Koffee With Karan 5. The two were all praises for each other’s body of work and honestly, it was heart-warming to see them bond so well. And not to forget, how confidently they addressed the elephant in the room (you know who!).

Recently, the trailer of Ranbir’s much awaited film, Jagga Jasoos, starring Katrina Kaif released, and Ranveer was definitely not the one to hold back on words to appreciate it. The actor came out in full support and tweeted:

Wow! Now that’s something we love- filmy bonding!

5
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Dec . 22 . 2016All The Best Dressed Men From The 2016 Stardust Awards
Dec . 21 . 2016Wow! Kareena Kapoor And Taimur Ali Khan Were Delivered By The Same Doctor
Dec . 20 . 2016VIDEO: The Trailer Of Jagga Jasoos Is Out And It’s Worth The Wait!
Dec . 19 . 2016Photo: The First Look Of Jagga Jasoos Is Here And We Love It!
Dec . 16 . 2016Did Aditya Roy Kapur Skip Ranbir Kapoor’s Housewarming To Hang Out With Katrina Kaif?
Ranveer Singh
Dec . 22 . 2016SLB Productions Rubbishes This Weird Rumour About Ranveer Singh
Dec . 16 . 2016Everyone In Bollywood Wants To Give Ranveer Singh This One Award
Dec . 14 . 2016Photo: Ranveer Singh Chilling With Sushmita Sen’s Daughters
Dec . 13 . 2016Ranveer Singh Talks About Being In A No-Strings Attached Relationship
Dec . 13 . 2016Aww! Ranveer Singh Has An Adorable Nickname For Deepika Padukone!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web