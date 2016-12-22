Shilpa Shetty Shared The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Her Late Father On Instagram

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty has always been very close to her family and makes it a point to spend as much time as possible with them. She is a doting mother and is often seen taking her son Viaan on play dates with her friends’ kids.

Unfortunately, her father passed away just a couple of weeks before his 75th birthday. Shilpa took to Twitter yesterday to share a cute picture of the two of them together to wish him for his birthday. The caption read “Happy (75 th) Birthday Daddy..You are part of us, in our hearts and will be forever.. Smiling.. We Love you????#soulneverdies #staystrong #gratitude #family1st”

Photo Credit : @OfficialShilpaShetty

The soul never dies. Touching! :)