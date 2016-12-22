Shilpa Shetty Shared The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Her Late Father On Instagram

Divya Rao Dec . 22 . 2016
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty has always been very close to her family and makes it a point to spend as much time as possible with them. She is a doting mother and is often seen taking her son Viaan on play dates with her friends’ kids.

Unfortunately, her father passed away just a couple of weeks before his 75th birthday. Shilpa took to Twitter yesterday to share a cute picture of the two of them together to wish him for his birthday. The caption read “Happy (75 th) Birthday Daddy..You are part of us, in our hearts and will be forever.. Smiling.. We Love you????#soulneverdies #staystrong #gratitude #family1st

Photo Credit : @OfficialShilpaShetty

The soul never dies. Touching! :)

10
TAGS
Shilpa Shetty
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Dec . 14 . 2016Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Red Sari Is Lower Than You Can Go On The Dance Floor
Nov . 29 . 2016Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra React To Her Getting Trolled By The Internet
Nov . 28 . 2016What To Pay More Attention To – Shilpa Shetty’s Outfit Or Her Hair Colour?
Nov . 28 . 2016Shilpa Shetty Gets Trolled On Twitter For This Hilarious Reason!
Nov . 22 . 2016Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Had The Sweetest Anniversary Wish For Each Other
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web