Tiger Shroff Opens Up About His Equation With Disha Patani Like Never Before

Photo Credit : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Industry insiders have 3affirmed that Tiger Shroff is dating Disha Patani. But the two have always maintained that they are just friends. Recently, when Times of India quizzed the Baaghi actor about his rumoured girlfriend, he said:

“Disha is just a friend; she and I are comfortable with each other. I love her company. Besides, we have common friends and similar interests, including dance. We were invited to a party and we decided to go together. Big deal! The paparazzi was excited to finally click us together (laughs!). I prefer being talked about for my work. It’s too early for anyone to get interested in my personal life. I am not that important to be talked about for my personal life. For now, I’m in love with work and can’t cheat on it.”

There were also murmurs about the two holidaying together. It was also being said they apparently parted ways because Tiger’s mom wasn’t too happy with his relationship with Disha. He clarified saying:

“I don’t know how to react to such rumours, but my mother is friends with all my pals, be it females or males. I don’t bring anybody home, so that’s out of question. My mother has met Disha a couple of times, but it’s untrue that we went on a vacation together and that my mom was upset with her. There was no vacation.”