The lead actor of the popular Star Plus Show, Mere Angne Mein – Karam Rajpal has some major female fan following. After all, he’s hot, good looking and exudes a lot of charm. So naturally, a lot of women swoon of over him. But sadly, this TV hunk is already taken. He’s dating Shivaleeka Oberoi, who works as an assistant director at Sajid Nadiadwala Films. And the two look absolutely adorable together. Here are some cute photos of the duo.

Cuties!