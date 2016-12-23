Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Monalisa’s Boyfriend Vikrant Told Her Inside The House

Shreemi Verma Dec . 23 . 2016
Photo Credit : Monalisa and Vikrant

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant have had a tempestuous relationship since the time she has been inside the house, getting a little too friendly with Manu Punjabi. While rumours were rife that Vikrant has already broken up with Monalisa because of her antics to stay in the limelight, his appearance in the house said a different story.

Photo Credit : Vikrant and Monalisa

All the contestants got a chance to meet their loved ones and Vikrant came to visit Monalisa. He told the other housemates that he’s not a bad guy and that he used to like Manveer, before Manveer made some baseless remarks against him. More importantly, he assured Monalisa and told her that he loves her  and promised to never leave her. This made Om say that he wants to attend their wedding next year. Good news I guess?

