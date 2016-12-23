Bigg Boss 10: Lopa Breaks Down After Priyanka Jagga Called Her A Wh**e

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 23 . 2016
Photo Credit : Lopamudra Raut

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is changing at lightening speed and ironically, it all started with the Hostel task, where the housemates had to express their love for each other. Quite a few relationships went sour post the task and the latest to be at loggerheads are- Priyanka Jagga and Lopamudra Raut.

It so happened that Lopa entered the room and asked Priyanka to return the clothes they received for the luxury budget task. Priyanka refused, and said she is unwell. Lopa replied saying she did not seem to be unwell, after which Priyanka lost her temper. She threw all the clothes in the pool and this disagreement turned into an ugly fight. Priyanka called Lopa a whore and other crass words. The usually composed and level-minded Lopa lost her cool and she responded in a similar way.

Phew!

Catch all the action here!

Bigg Boss 10
