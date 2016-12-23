Bigg Boss 10: VJ Andy Lashed Out At Priyanka Jagga

Photo Credit : Priyanka Jagga (Source: Twitter)

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 was dominated by heated arguments and ugly fights that worsened the already negative atmosphere of the house, post the Hostel task. Priyanka Jagga and Swami ji‘s behaviour was appreciated by none, and things went further downhill when the former made comments about Manu‘s late mother.

Everybody is aware that Manu’s mother passed away a couple of weeks ago, and Priyanka stooped to a new low by saying how none of her family members are dead and she is lucky to have them all by her side. Now that was really mean and insensitive.

Photo Credit : VJ Andy

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant, VJ Andy also made his displeasure known on Twitter. He posted:

That’s right! Do you agree that Priyanka’s comments were mean and uncalled for? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.