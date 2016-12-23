Guys, Rahul Khanna Just Gave You The Blueprint To Dress This Party Season

Zina Tasreen Dec . 23 . 2016

By now, there are certain immutable laws in the men’s style firmament, and one of them is that Messr Rahul Khanna will look beyond dapper in a suit. Every. Single. Time. And the latest reminder of this superhuman knack came at the launch of MINI Clubman in Mumbai last week.

Photo Credit : Frank Schloeder, president of BMW Group India; Rahul Khanna; Malaika Arora Khan; and Vidyut Jammwal

He opted for a linen suit from Narendra Kumar Ahmed once again but this time, it was in the most gorgeous shade of blue: lapis.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Khan and Rahul Khanna

An adequately starched white shirt, a crisp white pocket square authoritatively done up in a Presidential fold, a solid black tie, a tie-bar, all typical Rahul Khanna style picks. But what set this look apart from his other suited-up looks is his choice of footwear.

Photo Credit : Rahul Khanna, Malaika Arora Khan and Vidyut Jammwal

Instead of getting himself into a pair of Oxfords or monk-straps, he went with a pair of bad-ass Chelsea boots from venerable British footwear brand Church’s, and in so doing, coolly injected some rockstar vibes into this conservative ensemble. Muy jefe!

Photo Credit : Rahul Khanna in Narendra Kumar Ahmed and Church’s

Guys, feel free to copy this look at the slightest chance you get — and given that it’s the party season, there will be opportunities aplenty. So, it’d be wise to invest in a pair of Chelsea boots. They’re not only versatile shoes that work just as well with a suit as they do with dark denim, they hint at a rakish, adventurous sense of style, too. Don’t you want that?

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini

