Guys, Rahul Khanna Just Gave You The Blueprint To Dress This Party Season

By now, there are certain immutable laws in the men’s style firmament, and one of them is that Messr Rahul Khanna will look beyond dapper in a suit. Every. Single. Time. And the latest reminder of this superhuman knack came at the launch of MINI Clubman in Mumbai last week.

He opted for a linen suit from Narendra Kumar Ahmed once again but this time, it was in the most gorgeous shade of blue: lapis.

An adequately starched white shirt, a crisp white pocket square authoritatively done up in a Presidential fold, a solid black tie, a tie-bar, all typical Rahul Khanna style picks. But what set this look apart from his other suited-up looks is his choice of footwear.

Instead of getting himself into a pair of Oxfords or monk-straps, he went with a pair of bad-ass Chelsea boots from venerable British footwear brand Church’s, and in so doing, coolly injected some rockstar vibes into this conservative ensemble. Muy jefe!

Guys, feel free to copy this look at the slightest chance you get — and given that it’s the party season, there will be opportunities aplenty. So, it’d be wise to invest in a pair of Chelsea boots. They’re not only versatile shoes that work just as well with a suit as they do with dark denim, they hint at a rakish, adventurous sense of style, too. Don’t you want that?

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini