Popular cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actress wife Geeta Basra recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with their baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha. Here’s an adorable photo of the trio.
This picture deserves to be framed forever.
Here’s A Super Cute Photo Of Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra And Their Baby Girl
