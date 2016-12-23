Here’s A Super Cute Photo Of Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra And Their Baby Girl

Swagata Dam Dec . 23 . 2016

Popular cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actress wife Geeta Basra recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with their baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha. Here’s an adorable photo of the trio.

This picture deserves to be framed forever.

12
TAGS
Geeta Basra Harbhajan Singh
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Geeta Basra
Sep . 8 . 2016Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh Announce Their Baby Girl’s Name
Aug . 30 . 2016Harbhajhan Singh Posted This Sweet Photo With Wifey Geeta Along With The Cutest Caption!
Aug . 5 . 2016Geeta Basra Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl And It’s Super Cute!
Jul . 28 . 2016Just In: Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh Blessed With A Baby Girl
Jul . 12 . 2016Harbhajan Singh Talks About Pregnant Wife Geeta Basra & Fatherhood
Harbhajan Singh
Nov . 10 . 2016This Cricketer Is All Set To Judge A Reality Show
Sep . 8 . 2016Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh Announce Their Baby Girl’s Name
Aug . 30 . 2016Harbhajhan Singh Posted This Sweet Photo With Wifey Geeta Along With The Cutest Caption!
Aug . 5 . 2016Geeta Basra Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl And It’s Super Cute!
Jul . 30 . 2016Umm…Why Did Harbhajan Singh Call Someone ‘L*nd Ka Baal’ On Twitter?
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web