Here’s Where Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are Heading To Bring In The New Year!

It looks like sexbombs Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are taking a break from Padmavati and heading outside the country to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year. According to Mumbai Mirror, the two were spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night and arrived few minutes apart to avoid the photographers.

Here’s what a source told the publication –

They reached the airport at around 10 pm. Ranveer, who was the first to arrive, posed for a few pictures. Deepika was spotted making a more hurried entry soon after. While the shutterbugs tried to coax them into revealing their destination, they evaded the question with a smile.

Despite being tight-lipped about their destination, the tabloid has found out that the couple is going to Dubai for this mini-break and will be back around January 3rd.