Here’s Where Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are Heading To Bring In The New Year!

Shreemi Verma Dec . 23 . 2016

It looks like sexbombs Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are taking a break from Padmavati and heading outside the country to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year. According to Mumbai Mirror, the two were spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night and arrived few minutes apart to avoid the photographers.

Here’s what a source told the publication –

They reached the airport at around 10 pm. Ranveer, who was the first to arrive, posed for a few pictures. Deepika was spotted making a more hurried entry soon after. While the shutterbugs tried to coax them into revealing their destination, they evaded the question with a smile.

Despite being tight-lipped about their destination, the tabloid has found out that the couple is going to Dubai for this mini-break and will be back around January 3rd.

2
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Dec . 22 . 2016Here’s What Farah Khan Has To Say About Deepika Padukone’s Journey In Bollywood
Dec . 22 . 2016This Photo Of Deepika Padukone From Acting School Proves She Has Come A Long Way
Dec . 19 . 2016We Have Nothing But Envy For Deepika Padukone’s Outfit
Dec . 17 . 2016Aww! Did Kangana Ranaut Just Come Out In Support Of Deepika Padukone?
Dec . 16 . 2016Awww! This Is How Deepika’s Maa Surprised Her
Ranveer Singh
Dec . 22 . 2016Ranveer Singh Reacts To The Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos
Dec . 22 . 2016SLB Productions Rubbishes This Weird Rumour About Ranveer Singh
Dec . 16 . 2016Everyone In Bollywood Wants To Give Ranveer Singh This One Award
Dec . 14 . 2016Photo: Ranveer Singh Chilling With Sushmita Sen’s Daughters
Dec . 13 . 2016Ranveer Singh Talks About Being In A No-Strings Attached Relationship
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web