Jump For Joy! Cause We’re Giving Away A Super Cute Alexander Wang Bag From Le Mill

Sanaa Shah Dec . 23 . 2016
Photo Credit : Alexander Wang bag From LeMill

All you ladies out there! Get ready to win a designer bag for yourself. With #MM12DayOf Xmas coming to an end, we’ve saved the best giveaway for the last. We’re giving you guys a chance to win an Alexander Wang bag from Le Mill . It’s a black sling bag detailed with a silver chain and a gold lock in the front. This classic sling can be styled easily with any look. It’s a versatile piece of accessory that can be worn from day to night and it’s needless to say it’s a must-have for every fashion girl.

All you guys need to do is be glued to our Instagram page and participate in the last giveaway on Sunday (25th December 2016). May the best fashion lover win this gorgeous beauty!

Photo Credit : Alexander Wang bag from LeMill

Wishing you a Merry Xmas and happy holidays guys!

#MM12DaysOfXmas Alexander Wang Bag giveaway Le Mill LeMill Luxury
