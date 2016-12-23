Photo Alert: Taimur Ali Khan Is Already Pouting Like Kareena Kapoor

Photo Credit : Twitter @iFaridoon

Kareena Kapoor just delivered a baby boy and the world has gone crazy! Little Taimur Ali Khan has been trending just a few hours since his birth and lots of people have lots to say about his name. Anyway, the family took finally made their way home yesterday, and Kareena and Saif happily posed and waved to the photographers outside their home.

Twitter is a funny, funny place. We came across this super cute collage of the two, where little Taimur is seen pouting already just like his mama bear.

SO CUTE!