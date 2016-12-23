Photo: Sushmita Sen Celebrates Christmas With Her Adorable Daughters

Sushmita Sen is a doting mother to two gorgeous young girls – Alisah and Renee. She broke stereotypes when she decided to adopt two baby girls and raise them single handedly… and she’s done such a fabulous job!

The actress shared a super cute photo of the three of them under a christmas tree, all ready for the festive season.

How cute! Happy holidays, you guys.

Sushmita Sen
