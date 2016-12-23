Priyanka Chopra’s Bright Co-ords Got Us Drooling

Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil in a gorgeous yellow hue. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel worked her styling magic on PC by turning on some brightness with this 3.1 Phillip Lim pants and jacket. She paired the outfit with a plain white top and nude heels. This look makes us wonder that we have never loved yellow so much before!

She sure can make the colour look like an essential in every fashion girl’s wardrobe, doesn’t she? Well the little fashionistas that we are, we really got inspired by her look and re-created this with some cool items you can buy right now!

1. Yellow Frill Jacket

Photo Credit : Celebrity style | Yellow Frill Jacket

Shop here.

2. High-Low White Top

Photo Credit : Celebrity Style | White High Low Top

Shop here.

3. Mustard Jogger Pants

Photo Credit : Celebrity style look | Mustard Pants

Shop now.

Now, that what we call – taking celebrity style and wingin’ it our way!

Happy shopping and happy holidays!