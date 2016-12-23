Saif Ali Khan’s Plans Post The Birth Of Taimur Ali Khan

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 23 . 2016
Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

After the birth of his son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan has decided to take a paternity break to spend some time with him and Kareena Kapoor. Saif, who is currently shooting for the Bollywood remake of Chef will resume work mid-January.

Director Raja Krishna Menon told MumbaiMirror:

It will be a wrap by mid-February. In India we’ve already shot across Kerala and Goa, besides Delhi and Amritsar. I have just completed the recce in the US and Europe. By next week we’ll decide where we will go for the final shoot, it will be one of these two destinations. We are yet to shoot the climax and the destination plays an important part, that shoot will kick off by mid-January.

Yay! It’s family time for the Pataudis!

8
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Dec . 23 . 2016Photo Alert: Taimur Ali Khan Is Already Pouting Like Kareena Kapoor
Dec . 22 . 2016“Shut The F*ck Up” – Rishi Kapoor Lashes Out At People Outraging Over Taimur Ali Khan
Dec . 22 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Message For Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Too Cute To Be Missed
Dec . 22 . 2016These Photos Of Saif Ali Khan With Kareena And Taimur Are Really, Really Cute!
Dec . 21 . 2016Karisma Kapoor Just Shared This Photo From The Family’s Post-Baby Celebrations
Saif Ali Khan
Dec . 22 . 2016“Shut The F*ck Up” – Rishi Kapoor Lashes Out At People Outraging Over Taimur Ali Khan
Dec . 22 . 2016These Photos Of Saif Ali Khan With Kareena And Taimur Are Really, Really Cute!
Dec . 21 . 2016Karisma Kapoor Just Shared This Photo From The Family’s Post-Baby Celebrations
Dec . 21 . 2016This Politician Tweeted In Support Of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s Baby’s Name
Dec . 21 . 2016Here’s A Photo Of Kareena & Saif’s Baby Taimur’s Nursery!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web