Saif Ali Khan’s Plans Post The Birth Of Taimur Ali Khan

Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

After the birth of his son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan has decided to take a paternity break to spend some time with him and Kareena Kapoor. Saif, who is currently shooting for the Bollywood remake of Chef will resume work mid-January.

Director Raja Krishna Menon told MumbaiMirror:

It will be a wrap by mid-February. In India we’ve already shot across Kerala and Goa, besides Delhi and Amritsar. I have just completed the recce in the US and Europe. By next week we’ll decide where we will go for the final shoot, it will be one of these two destinations. We are yet to shoot the climax and the destination plays an important part, that shoot will kick off by mid-January.